Alchemint Standards Market Capitalization Achieves $315,544.82 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $315,544.82 and $80.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 99.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00069918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00261773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.25 or 0.01117593 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.42 or 0.00765198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,578.37 or 1.00038392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

