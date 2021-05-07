Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,809. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $593.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALDX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

