Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.50

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 8487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

