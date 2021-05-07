Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Announces Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 58,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,603. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

