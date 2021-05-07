Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share.

Shares of Y stock traded up $26.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $729.80. 99,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,246. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $434.53 and a 12 month high of $737.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $660.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -154.29 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

