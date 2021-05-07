Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Raised to $325.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $221.00 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.86 and its 200 day moving average is $202.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $3,239,836. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $23,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.