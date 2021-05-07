Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $325.00. The stock had previously closed at $230.36, but opened at $242.01. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $239.47, with a volume of 4,391 shares.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,836 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.86 and its 200-day moving average is $202.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

