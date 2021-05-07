Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.14. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

In other news, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,428.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reza Kazerounian sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $554,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,159,684 shares of company stock valued at $62,764,904.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

