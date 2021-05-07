Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $155.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

