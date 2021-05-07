ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

ALE traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $71.39. 8,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

