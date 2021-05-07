Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.85

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 74093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

ALIZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.1488 per share. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

About Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

