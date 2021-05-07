Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. 60 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,166. The company has a market capitalization of $522.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

