Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE ALSN opened at $44.40 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.