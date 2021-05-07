Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.22. 2,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

