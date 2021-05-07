AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALVR stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. 7,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,818. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

Get AlloVir alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $93,774.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,988.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,884 shares of company stock worth $10,694,114. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.