Allworth Financial LP Acquires 10,056 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 35,914.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $88.48 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

