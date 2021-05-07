Allworth Financial LP Acquires 5,240 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.