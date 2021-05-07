Allworth Financial LP Acquires 5,647 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1,695.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in NIKE by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,537 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

