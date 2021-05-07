Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.64, but opened at $31.39. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 6,423 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $752.77 million, a P/E ratio of 486.83 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

