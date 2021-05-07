Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.