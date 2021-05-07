Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 497 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

