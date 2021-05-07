Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

