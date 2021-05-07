Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,131 shares of company stock worth $50,478,615 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,381.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,218.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,940.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

