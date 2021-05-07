Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,337.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,201.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,929.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.