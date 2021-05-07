Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,635.00 at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $22.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,404.24. 18,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,218.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,940.00. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,323.91 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total value of $7,084,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,131 shares of company stock worth $50,478,615. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

