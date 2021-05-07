Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,850.00 at JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

GOOGL traded up $20.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2,357.36. 33,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,590. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,201.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,929.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,994,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

