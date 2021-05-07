AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after buying an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $90,502,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Natera by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,792.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.