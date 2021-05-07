AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000.

Shares of RFDI opened at $68.73 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92.

