AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,506,000 after buying an additional 648,974 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,696,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after buying an additional 177,673 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 464,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 405,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,788,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $79.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.17. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $115.15.

