AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aphria were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 601,596 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Aphria during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. Aphria Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on APHA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

