AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $352,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $882,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GSST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $52.41.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.