AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$26.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALA. CSFB raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.25.

ALA stock opened at C$23.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The company has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$23.58.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

