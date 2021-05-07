Alternative Income REIT PLC (AIRE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on May 28th

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AIRE opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.86. Alternative Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 46.30 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 73 ($0.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £56.35 million and a PE ratio of 25.74.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, whilst maintaining capital values in real terms, from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation-linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

