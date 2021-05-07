Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATUS. Evercore ISI started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 201.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,812 shares of company stock worth $6,765,561. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.