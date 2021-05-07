Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $57,691,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $32,786,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 565,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 458,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,142,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -217.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

