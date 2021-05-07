Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. 145,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,893,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

