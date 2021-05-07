Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$68.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.30.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$59.72. 60,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$38.06 and a 52-week high of C$64.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 113.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,548.76. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at C$235,182.50.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

