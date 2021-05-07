Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$68.00 at TD Securities

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$68.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altus Group to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.90.

Shares of TSE AIF traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$59.65. 69,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,490. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$38.06 and a 52-week high of C$64.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$62.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,182.50.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

