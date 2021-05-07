Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,400.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,135.79.

AMZN traded down $16.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,289.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,263.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3,201.52. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

