Ambrosus Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.88 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0947 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $17.08 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 716,980,908 coins and its circulating supply is 180,297,054 coins. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

