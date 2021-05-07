AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.12). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

AMC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NYSE AMC opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,890.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,844,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,103 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

