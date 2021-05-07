AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Up 7%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares shot up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.63. 226,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 137,438,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at $770,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock worth $25,709,103 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 2,536,803 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,887,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 581,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 260.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 645,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 466,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

