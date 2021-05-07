AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Issues Earnings Results

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ AMCX traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $47.22. 511,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,359. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63.

In other news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

