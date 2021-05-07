American Asset Management Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,306.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,201.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

