American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Trading Up 0.5%

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.45. Approximately 5,718 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06.

American Business Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

