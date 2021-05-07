American Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Shares of AFG opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $128.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

