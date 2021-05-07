Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.62.

AMGN opened at $251.30 on Monday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.57 and a 200-day moving average of $236.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

