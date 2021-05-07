Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.850 EPS.

AMRX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,896. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.93.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

