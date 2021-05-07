Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 944.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,423 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

