AMO Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.82 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $86.82 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00086551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.23 or 0.00786899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00102124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.15 or 0.08867415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047042 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,988,346,610 coins. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

